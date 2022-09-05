Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is already taking home some hardware just a week into his sixth season.
Clifford was named a Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week beside Nebraska running back Anthony Grant.
#B1GFootball 𝗖𝗼-𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸🔴 Anthony Grant, @HuskerFBNation 🦁 Sean Clifford, @PennStateFball More on their accomplishments 🗞️ https://t.co/IisEnGINB8 pic.twitter.com/1vkrOmzPfv— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 5, 2022
In Penn State’s Week 1 victory over Purdue, Clifford completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 282 passing yards and five total touchdowns.
