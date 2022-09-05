Sean Clifford takes the field.

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) takes to the field prior to Penn State Footballs win against Purdue on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette Indiana.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is already taking home some hardware just a week into his sixth season.

Clifford was named a Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week beside Nebraska running back Anthony Grant.

In Penn State’s Week 1 victory over Purdue, Clifford completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 282 passing yards and five total touchdowns.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags