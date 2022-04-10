He’s returning for another year on the football field, but Sean Clifford is already making strides off of it prior to the 2022 season.

Penn State’s quarterback is launching his own agency, Limitless NIL, which is “believed to be the first agency founded by a student-athlete to help others with NIL,” according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Clifford’s agency has already signed seven athletes, including but not limited to Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State women's basketball player Anna Camden and Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates.

Penn State basketball walk-on Ishaan Jagiasi is reported to also have a potential deal in place to post about Daily Remedy post-workout bath salts — a deal that would pay him $1,800 over three months.

Limitless NIL’s client base isn’t the only area featuring student athletes, though.

Former Nittany Lion defensive lineman Aeneas Hawkins is serving as the team’s chief athlete officer, while Sean’s brother, Penn State wide receiver Liam Clifford, is the director of development.

Clifford is founding the company on three pillars: talent representation, brand and content creation, and financial literacy, according to Thamel.

"It's the agency that I was looking for that I couldn't find," Clifford told ESPN in an interview. "It's for the players, by the players. I wanted to do something to leave even more of a legacy than just on the field. And I thought that this was kind of the way that I wanted to go."

