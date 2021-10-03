The connection between Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson has not only been critical for Penn State in 2021, but it’s now cemented in the program history books.

On their second connection in the end zone on Saturday night, Clifford found Dotson along the sideline as he scrambled out of the pocket.

As the Indiana defensive back went to stop the mobile signal caller in his tracks, the redshirt senior floated it up to Dotson, and the star wideout took care of the rest.

That 30-yard score allowed the duo to pass Todd Blackledge and Kenny Jackson for the most touchdowns between a quarterback and wide receiver in Nittany Lion history with 18.

It was a record they both knew about heading into the game, but in their eyes, going 1-0 this week was the most important record.

But even they had to take a second to marvel at the accomplishment and look back to what got the tandem here in the first place.

“I wasn't aware of it until yesterday,” Dotson said. “I talked to Todd Blackledge, and he told me that me and Sean were one away from his record. So, I talked to Sean about it. It wasn't really a big thing, but we were just happy to get the job done.”

Dotson, though, was very happy to bring up his continuously growing relationship with Penn State’s third-year starter.

He said it’s a relationship that continues to grow both on and off the field as the two continue to show the Big Ten and the rest of the country that they’re one of the top connections in the sport.

“[Our relationship] is growing day by day,” Dotson said. “We're getting closer and closer every single day, hanging out with him off the field and the connection is working on the field. Just getting close with him literally day by day.”

Dotson is not the first wide receiver Clifford has had a special bond with. He has a special relationship with former Penn Stater KJ Hamler, who is now with the Denver Broncos.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native described the relationship he had with Hamler on the field and said Dotson took notice and has tried to emulate what he saw between the two.

“Obviously KJ and I had a really good relationship, and KJ reaped the benefits of that, and I think Jahan noticed,” Clifford said. “KJ was always the guy who was hitting me up late at night in the summer, and we’d go into Holuba [Hall] at ungodly hours just to throw slants and whatnot. So Jahan as he got older saw that, and he did the same thing.

“Jahan and I have a really good chemistry, and I’m proud of where he's at.”

Another member of the Nittany Lion offense that has taken notice of the connection between the two seniors is tight end Brenton Strange.

Strange, who also scored a touchdown in Penn State’s win over the Hoosiers, said the two help set the tone for the rest of the offense.

“[Clifford] has a great relationship with all the players on the offense. He's a really good leader, and he and Jahan are another pair of teammates that have a really good relationship,” Strange said. “When Jahan locks in, he’s the leader of our offense. We see that, and he leads by example.”

Someone who didn’t know about the record heading into the night was James Franklin, who described the milestone as “awesome” and “pretty cool”.

But from there he talked about just how far Clifford and Dotson have come together since they first got their connection going a couple years ago, saying how their experience together is what has sparked this lethal combo.

“I think the first thing is Jahan is good... that helps,” Franklin said. I think the combination of Jahan’s talent and the time that Sean and Jahan have spent together, whether it's on the practice field, whether it's watching film, whether it's in meetings. They've played a lot of games, those two play a lot of games together and that helps.