After being put on the Maxwell Award watch list Monday, quarterback Sean Clifford is on another watch list Tuesday.

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award announced that Clifford is one of the quarterbacks on the 2022 preseason watch list.

Congratulations to these 35 #DaveyQBs on our @daveyobrien Preseason Watch List! The list will be updated throughout the season with the additions of our weekly "Great 8" QB nominees, and the official Midseason Watch List of contenders for the award will be unveiled Oct. 18. pic.twitter.com/oTL6epXZaX — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) July 19, 2022

The award is given to the best quarterback in college football, and last year's recipient was Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Clifford is entering his sixth season at Penn State and his fourth year as the starting quarterback.

The Cincinnati native threw for 3,107 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021 and is second in passing touchdowns all-time at Penn State with 62.

If Clifford were to walk out of the 2022 season with the award, he would be the third Nittany Lion quarterback to win, joining Todd Blackledge and Kerry Collins.

