PSU Rose Bowl - Jan. 2 Game Day - Franklin + Trophy

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin hoists the Leishman Trophy following Penn States 35-21 win over Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl held on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State football’s postseason hardware will available to be viewed by the public at the start of February.

The Rose Bowl Trophy will be on display at Penn State’s All-Sports Museum for five days from Feb. 1-5, per a release.

The trophy will be available to be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each of those days with free admission.

