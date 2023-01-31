Penn State football’s postseason hardware will available to be viewed by the public at the start of February.

The @PennStateFball Rose Bowl Trophy will be on display at the All-Sports Museum these dates⤵️Wed 2/1-Sun 2/5, 10am-4pmWear your Blue & White, bring your roses, and continue to celebrate this victory with us with a photo of your own to last a lifetime! 🌹🏆 pic.twitter.com/Vtp1eB8uH4 — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) January 31, 2023

The Rose Bowl Trophy will be on display at Penn State’s All-Sports Museum for five days from Feb. 1-5, per a release.

The trophy will be available to be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each of those days with free admission.

