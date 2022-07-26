For the past week, preseason college football watch lists have been revealed for various end-of-season awards.

A number of Nittany Lions have been featured on such lists already, but two of Penn State’s defensive players are the newest additions.

Defensive Lineman PJ Mustipher was added to two watchlists: the Outland Trophy for the country’s premier interior lineman and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the nation’s best defensive player.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was also named as a player to watch for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

