It’s preseason watch list season and not one, but two Penn State wide receivers have found their names listed as candidates for a prestigious award.

Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley are both listed on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver.

The Biletnikoff Award released the preseason watch list today. See our media release here: https://t.co/sTMrUd5swY pic.twitter.com/SWUszWrQvg — Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) July 21, 2022

Washington, a rising junior, presumably steps in as Penn State’s No. 1 wide receiver following a dominant 2021 season in which he tallied 820 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

His former counterpart, Jahan Dotson, was a semifinalist for the award last season.

Tinsley, a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky, gives a major boost to the Nittany Lions’ receiving core, having finished No. 8 nationally with 1,402 receiving yards last fall.

