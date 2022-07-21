Penn State football vs. Michigan, Washington (3)

It’s preseason watch list season and not one, but two Penn State wide receivers have found their names listed as candidates for a prestigious award.

Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley are both listed on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver.

Washington, a rising junior, presumably steps in as Penn State’s No. 1 wide receiver following a dominant 2021 season in which he tallied 820 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

His former counterpart, Jahan Dotson, was a semifinalist for the award last season.

Tinsley, a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky, gives a major boost to the Nittany Lions’ receiving core, having finished No. 8 nationally with 1,402 receiving yards last fall.

