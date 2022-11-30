PSU v Ohio State Football - Nicholas Singleton

Running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates during the football game against Ohio State in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 44-31.

The second day of Big Ten awards are rolling out and a Penn State freshman has taken home a prestigious award.

Running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award on Wednesday.

Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 941 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

This is Singleton’s second Big Ten honor after being named by the media to the All-Big Ten second team as a kick returner.

