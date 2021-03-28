Penn State vs Indiana, Micah Parsons (11)
Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) follows Indiana wide receiver David Ellis (10) during the game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov 16, 2019. No. 9 Penn State defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

Once again, Penn State will be represented on one of ESPN’s most unique NFL Draft programs.

Former Nittany Lion linebacker Micah Parsons is set to be one of the featured NFL rookies on another season of ESPN’s "Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL."

The show has given fans an in-depth look at some of the premier talents of the NFL Draft over the years as they go through their pre-draft workouts, interviews and daily routine.

It appears viewers will even get a chance to see the former All-American go to the Berkey Creamery to get ice cream alongside former teammate Jesse Luketa.

Parsons will become the seventh Nittany Lion to be on the show since 2014 with Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler being selected last season.

The show will premiere April 20 on ESPN, just prior to the NFL Draft.

