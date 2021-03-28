Once again, Penn State will be represented on one of ESPN’s most unique NFL Draft programs.

Former Nittany Lion linebacker Micah Parsons is set to be one of the featured NFL rookies on another season of ESPN’s "Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL."

The show has given fans an in-depth look at some of the premier talents of the NFL Draft over the years as they go through their pre-draft workouts, interviews and daily routine.

It appears viewers will even get a chance to see the former All-American go to the Berkey Creamery to get ice cream alongside former teammate Jesse Luketa.

.@MicahhParsons11 former Nittany Lions linebacker, made a stop at the @psucreamery during the filming of @espn's program “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL”. The special is set to air April 20 after the NFL Draft. 🍦🏈 pic.twitter.com/UoPRn0Nc7k — Penn State (@penn_state) March 27, 2021

Parsons will become the seventh Nittany Lion to be on the show since 2014 with Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler being selected last season.

The show will premiere April 20 on ESPN, just prior to the NFL Draft.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE