First the Maize Out, and now add on an honoring of one of their National Championship teams when Michigan hosts Penn State.

The Wolverines announced that they will commemorate the 1997 National Championship team when they play the Nittany Lions on Oct. 15.

The 1997 team took down previously No. 2 Penn State to gain the spot of No. 1 in the AP Poll to get a Rose Bowl bid.

The Wolverines then beat No. 8 Washington State to remain at No. 1 in the AP Poll and secure the national title.

Michigan also announced earlier that the battle with the Nittany Lions will be a Maize Out where the fans wear yellow.

