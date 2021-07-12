Potential future Penn State wide receiver and outfielder Lonnie White Jr. has his opportunity to play professional baseball.

White was selected in the 2021 MLB Entry Draft on Monday by the Pittsburgh Pirates, going No. overall in the second competitive balance round.

With the 64th pick of the #MLBDraft, we have selected OF Lonnie White Jr. from Malvern Prep (PA). pic.twitter.com/NAfqoITGFL — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2021

White, who is supposed to play football and baseball with the Nittany Lions, will have a decision to make as to whether or not he stays in Happy Valley or signs a contract with his new club.

The Malvern Prep graduate is considered a five-tool outfield talent, but he’s also rated as a 4-star wide receiver recruit for James Franklin's program.

