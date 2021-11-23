Penn State football's Jordan Stout named 1 of 3 finalists for Ray Guy Award

After taking on a heavier role this season, Penn State specialist Jordan Stout seems to have made the most of his time as both a punter and placekicker.

Stout was among three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the top punter in college football. He’s joined by San Diego State’s Matt Araiza and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak as finalists.

The former Virginia Tech transfer currently ranks 13th in the nation with a 46.5 yards-per-punt average, while Araiza and Korsak sit at No. 1 and No. 27, respectively.

Stout won his fourth Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor Monday after pinning Rutgers inside its own 10 on four occasions and booming two punts of more than 50 yards.

