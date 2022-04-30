Penn State has now had players get drafted on all three phases of the ball with its first special teamer coming off the board.

Punter Jordan Stout was selected as the No. 130 pick in Round 4 by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stout spent three years with the Nittany Lions after two years on Virginia Tech’s campus, as he redshirted his true-freshman season.

In 2021, Stout was named the Punter of the Year in the Big Ten, averaging 46 yards per punt with a 76-yard boot against Wisconsin for a career-long.

Stout also took on the place kicking and kickoff role for the Nittany Lions, setting a school record with a 57-yard field goal in his first season with the blue and white.

Kicking off, Stout was tied-ninth in the FBS with 59 touchbacks on 65 kicks as he allowed just two returns all season.

