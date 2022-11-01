Two Penn State players were named semifinalists for annual postseason awards on Tuesday.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. made the latest cut for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in college football.

Meanwhile, quarterback Sean Clifford has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award that honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Porter Jr. is tied for first in the Big Ten with 11 pass breakups, which leads Penn State.

