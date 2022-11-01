Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Porter Jr (9)

Penn State Joey Porter Jr. (9) encourages the fans to get loud during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.

 Ryan Bowman

Two Penn State players were named semifinalists for annual postseason awards on Tuesday.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. made the latest cut for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in college football.

Meanwhile, quarterback Sean Clifford has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award that honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Porter Jr. is tied for first in the Big Ten with 11 pass breakups, which leads Penn State.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags