Joey Porter Jr. missed Penn State’s game against Maryland in what James Franklin described as a “non-football injury situation.” That situation was revealed during Franklin’s weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“I will get into specifics on this one, so it clears it up,” Franklin said. “Joey had appendicitis, and that’s what happened.”

The exact timetable for Porter Jr. ‘s return is unknown right now, but it’s not season-ending, according to Franklin. It usually takes a few weeks to return from appendicitis.

“We’re expecting him back,” Franklin said.

Porter Jr. has been the cornerstone of the Nittany Lions’ secondary all season and is projected to be a potential first-round pick when it’s time for the NFL Draft. Porter Jr. is No. 2 on the team in pass breakups, only trailing Kalen King, who will have to step up in Porter Jr. ‘s absence along with the rest of Penn State’s defensive backs.

Franklin mentioned King, Johnny Dixon, Daequan Hardy and Marquis Wilson as the other cornerbacks who stepped up in place of Porter Jr. and those that will continue to step up until he recovers.

“We got five corners that have played a lot of football for us and have played really well,” Franklin said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE