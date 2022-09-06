Penn State Football vs. Purdue, Porter Jr.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) blocks Charlie Jones (15) from catching a pass during the game against Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette, In. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 35-31.

Penn State reeled in another weekly award Tuesday morning.

Nittany Lion redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. earned the Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week nod for his performance in the Thursday night season opener at Purdue.

The Bednarik Award is given at the end of the season to the best defensive player in college football. Last year's recipient was Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

In the contest, Porter Jr. almost had an interception and forced six incompletions, which is tied for the most by a Power Five corner in a single game since 2014.

Porter Jr. became the second player in blue and white to be recognized for a weekly award after quarterback Sean Clifford was recognized as Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

