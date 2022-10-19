JPJ and Wilson PSU vs CMU 9/24/22

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) following Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. entered the season as one of college football’s top players at the position.

Halfway through the regular season, Porter Jr. has lived up to the expectations and was named to the Associated Press’ midseason All-America team.

Porter Jr. is listed at the defensive back position on the roster selected by the AP top-25 voters. Two other players are listed at cornerback specifically.

Porter Jr. has given opposing receivers trouble all season, leading the Nittany Lions with 10 pass breakups this season.

