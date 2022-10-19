Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. entered the season as one of college football’s top players at the position.

Halfway through the regular season, Porter Jr. has lived up to the expectations and was named to the Associated Press’ midseason All-America team.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, two Big Ten RBs and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by @RegionsBank, selected by AP Top 25 voters.The team: https://t.co/9pu09f7jLl pic.twitter.com/x9l4JUSZwG — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 18, 2022

Porter Jr. is listed at the defensive back position on the roster selected by the AP top-25 voters. Two other players are listed at cornerback specifically.

Porter Jr. has given opposing receivers trouble all season, leading the Nittany Lions with 10 pass breakups this season.

