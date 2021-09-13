Following Penn State's blowout of Ball State, linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa racked up an award for his play in the home opener.

Pro Football Focus named Luketa its Week 2 defensive MVP with an overall grade of 92.

🏆COLLEGE FOOTBALL MVPs OF WEEK 2🏆 pic.twitter.com/edk0ElFwZ7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2021

Luketa began the game at middle linebacker with Ellis Brooks sidelined, and he transitioned to defensive end in the second half when Brooks returned.

In the third quarter, Luketa came away with a one-handed interception, taking it 16 yards to the house for a pick-6.

One top of his interception, Luketa totaled four tackles on Saturday, half of which were solo.

