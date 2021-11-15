Penn State football's Jesse Luketa accepts invitation to Reese's Senior Bowl

He’s thrived at two positions throughout 2021, now Penn State’s Jesse Luketa will be taking the next steps to a potential run at an NFL job.

On Monday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that Luketa has accepted the annual bowl game’s invitation to participate in this year’s edition.

A two-year Nittany Lion starter, Luketa transitioned to play defensive end this past summer to add depth to the blue and white’s banged up defensive line.

