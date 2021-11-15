You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football's Jesse Luketa accepts invitation to Reese's Senior Bowl

Penn State football vs. Ball State, Luketa (40)

Linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) runs down the field celebrating his interception and touchdown in the third quarter of Penn State football’s first home game of the season against Ball State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021. The Nittany Lions beat Ball State 44-13.

 Lily LaRegina

He’s thrived at two positions throughout 2021, now Penn State’s Jesse Luketa will be taking the next steps to a potential run at an NFL job.

On Monday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that Luketa has accepted the annual bowl game’s invitation to participate in this year’s edition.

A two-year Nittany Lion starter, Luketa transitioned to play defensive end this past summer to add depth to the blue and white’s banged up defensive line.

