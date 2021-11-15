Penn State football's Jesse Luketa accepts invitation to Reese's Senior Bowl

He’s thrived at two positions throughout 2021, now Penn State’s Jesse Luketa will be taking the next steps to a potential run at an NFL job.
On Monday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that Luketa has accepted the annual bowl game’s invitation to participate in this year’s edition.
💪💪💪Welcome DE/LB Jesse Luketa (@OttawasVeryOwn) from @PennStateFball to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! #WeAre #PennState #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/TN0N22gfoA— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 15, 2021
A two-year Nittany Lion starter, Luketa transitioned to play defensive end this past summer to add depth to the blue and white’s banged up defensive line.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State Athletics announces 2 possible start times for Penn State football's regular-season finale
Penn State knows two possible game times for its final contest of the 2021 regular season.