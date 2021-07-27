There's almost too many preseason awards to count for one Penn State safety.
Jaquan Brisker grabbed another honor Tuesday, landing on the Bronko Nagurski watch list. The award is given to the most outstanding defensive player at the end of the season.
Anotha one for @JaquanBrisker‼️Brizzy has been named to the @NagurskiTrophy Watch List 🏆#WeAre pic.twitter.com/unEt8RlIIV— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 27, 2021
Brisker's name has been featured on a number of other preseason awards, including a preseason All-American selection and a Chuck Bednarik Award watch list nomination, among others.
