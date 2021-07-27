There's almost too many preseason awards to count for one Penn State safety.

Jaquan Brisker grabbed another honor Tuesday, landing on the Bronko Nagurski watch list. The award is given to the most outstanding defensive player at the end of the season.

Brisker's name has been featured on a number of other preseason awards, including a preseason All-American selection and a Chuck Bednarik Award watch list nomination, among others.

