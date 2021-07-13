Cotton Bowl, Franklin Holds Cotton Bowl Trophy

Penn State Head Football Coach, James Franklin holds up the Cotton Bowl trophy after the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Penn State secured its 30th bowl win after defeating Memphis 53-39.

 James Leavy

Preseason honors are now rolling in for Penn State football's head coach.

James Franklin was named to the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year Preseason Watch List, as announced on the award's website Tuesday.

One of 17 coaches to earn the preseason honor, Franklin is joined on the list by fellow Big Ten coaches Tom Allen, Paul Chryst and Ryan Day.

Joe Paterno won the award twice in 1981 and 2005, one of just two coaches in the trophy's history to win multiple times.

