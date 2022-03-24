He’s already defined himself as one of the greatest receivers in Penn State program history. Now, Jahan Dotson is working to become the first Nittany Lion wide receiver drafted in the first round since Bryant Johnson in 2003.

After his pro day Thursday, the odds of Dotson landing within the first 32 picks of this year’s NFL Draft look as good as ever.

While he didn’t perform in the 40-yard dash or the broad and vertical jumps — having already done so at the NFL combine — Dotson set out to prove his worth in one area of public speculation.

“People talk about me having trouble in my game because I'm such a small stature,” Dotson said following his pro day performance, “so I definitely wanted to prove that I'm a strong guy. I can compete with the best.”

Dotson took to the bench press Thursday morning, churning out 15 reps, which would’ve finished second among wide receivers at the combine.

After his display on the weights, Dotson sat for a while, as the bulk of Penn State’s 15 pro day participants ran the 40-yard dash and went through shuttle drills.

The field then cleared as quarterback Sean Clifford began to warm up his arm with offensive analyst and former Maryland and Wisconsin quarterback Danny O’Brien.

All eyes in Penn State’s Holuba Hall — including family, scouts, reporters, coaches and Penn State football personnel — turned to Dotson for his long-awaited pass-catching drills, likely to be his last meaningful receptions in Happy Valley before heading to the NFL.

To put it simply, Dotson and Clifford stole the show.

“I felt like I was pretty smooth in my routes,” Dotson said. “I wanted to show scouts that I’m gonna be better than I was at the combine and that I’ve been working every single day.”

Dime after dime from Clifford translated to catch after catch for Dotson, who didn’t drop a single pass on Thursday.

After his performance, Dotson spoke on the importance of having his starting quarterback of three years throw to him.

“That’s been my guy the past three years, I felt most comfortable with him,” Dotson said. “I kind of made sure that he was going to be the guy out here throwing to me. It was beautiful.”

While his hands and route running were nothing short of spectacular, Dotson likely wasn’t the only one impressing scouts from his workout.

If Thursday’s pro day was any indication of what he’ll do next season, Clifford is looking at a strong 2022 campaign.

Right on the money on every throw, doing so with a smile on his face as well as a confident demeanor, Clifford looked as strong as ever, nonetheless unpressured and in gym attire.

“He was out there definitely throwing dimes, spinning the ball,” Dotson said.

After shining on pro day, the most challenging part of the NFL Draft process is now upon Dotson and the other 14 participants: waiting.

Teams will continue conducting meetings with these players to get a feel for their football IQ and personality before April 28 rolls around.

Dotson, who said he’s met with “pretty much” every NFL team, was linked to the Patriots in particular for a meeting after his pro day showing.

“They're getting to know me,” Dotson said. “It's kind of late in the process, but I've been talking to a lot of teams.”

As for his competition with other receivers and hoping to find a spot in the draft’s first round, Dotson doesn’t seem worried about his abilities.

“I actually believe I am the best receiver, and I'm right up there with the top guys,” Dotson said. “My film kind of proves that.”

