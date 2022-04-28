One of the most prolific pass catchers in Penn State history is officially off the board and moving to the next level.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was committed to play football at UCLA for a few months before flipping his pledge to the Nittany Lions, and Dotson wound up as the fourth-leading receiver in program history and finished second in career touchdown receptions.

Dotson’s senior season in 2021 was by far his best campaign. He racked up 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns, all while making plenty of highlight-reel plays week in and week out.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native set the Penn State record for single-game receiving yards at Maryland in 2021 as part of a 242-yard, three-touchdown outburst. He also combined with Sean Clifford for the most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo in Penn State history.

Dotson likely would’ve heard his name called had he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, but he came back to Happy Valley and excelled, boosting him up to the first round.

