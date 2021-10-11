Penn State football vs. Indiana, team entrance

Head Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team enter onto the field before the Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State has found out that another one of its future matchups will be featured on ABC.

The Nittany Lions’ Week 7 matchup against Illinois at Beaver Stadium will begin at noon and be broadcasted on ABC.

James Franklin’s group will also be wearing its Generations of Greatness uniforms for homecoming weekend in Happy Valley.

Penn State will look to bounce back after a tough road loss to No. 2 Iowa that saw starting quarterback Sean Clifford exit due to injury.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.