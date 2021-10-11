Penn State has found out that another one of its future matchups will be featured on ABC.

The Nittany Lions’ Week 7 matchup against Illinois at Beaver Stadium will begin at noon and be broadcasted on ABC.

James Franklin’s group will also be wearing its Generations of Greatness uniforms for homecoming weekend in Happy Valley.

Penn State will look to bounce back after a tough road loss to No. 2 Iowa that saw starting quarterback Sean Clifford exit due to injury.

