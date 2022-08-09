Penn State football’s annual “run-on tryouts” are almost here, with the first informational meeting starting on August 11 at 4 p.m.

These tryouts open the possibility for students to join the team as a walk-on, in other words a player who receives no scholarship or aid.

PSU students: We're on the lookout 👀🏈 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 9, 2022

Some of the Nittany Lions’ past walk-on success stories include former starting quarterback Matt McGloin and single-season sack record holder Carl Nassib, who recorded 15.5 sacks in the 2015 season.

Students interested in trying out can access the sign-up form here.

