Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award.

Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award.

As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn State and was voted a team captain for the 2022 season. He was awarded a scholarship in 2020.

