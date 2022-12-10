Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award.
Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award.
𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 in the country. 🏆#WeAre | @ChrisStoll18 pic.twitter.com/aI1WeJopUB— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 11, 2022
As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn State and was voted a team captain for the 2022 season. He was awarded a scholarship in 2020.
