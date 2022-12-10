Entrance vs CMU 9/24/22

Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86), Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23), Penn State linebacker Tyler Elsdon (43) and Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll (91) come onto the field prior to Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award.

Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award.

As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn State and was voted a team captain for the 2022 season. He was awarded a scholarship in 2020.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags