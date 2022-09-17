Penn State tight end Brenton Strange is the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver through the first three games.

After a six-reception, 80-yard performance against Auburn, he’s tallied nine receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown through Week 3. Strange has been the initiator on some of Penn State’s explosive plays, including his 67-yard rumble seconds before halftime in the season opener against Purdue. Strange’s 169 yards are already 75% of his 2021 total of 225 yards.

“We’re always going to try to feed Brenton the ball,” quarterback Sean Clifford said after Penn State’s 41-12 win over Auburn. “We’re trying to get all of our playmakers the ball, and I think that Brenton definitely converted on a lot of that.”

Strange’s presence as a “leader” in the tight end room, according to Clifford, has been a long time coming. As was evident on Saturday, Strange has also become somewhat of a security blanket in the passing game. Clifford found Strange late in plays on multiple occasions against Auburn.

“I think it’s just his preparation starts all the way back in the winter. He’s kind of taken over with Theo [Johnson] and Tyler [Warren] in that room and making sure that they’re on their stuff every single day through winter workouts, spring ball, fall camp, summer workouts, all that,” Clifford said.

While some tight ends are more geared toward blocking, Strange is an athletic tight end that can go up and get the ball while also making defenders miss in space, exemplified by his hurdle against Auburn. Tight ends who possess an athletic ability and pass catching forte like Strange are a beneficial archetype for Clifford and the passing offense.

Strange’s elusiveness isn’t a fluke, though, as he believes he’s a force to be reckoned with in one-on-one matchups.

“No one person should ever take me to the ground,” Strange said. “I’m 6-foot-4, a little less than 250 pounds, one defender should never tackle me. That’s always been my mindset.”

Tight end is among the most diverse positions in football, as they have responsibilities of multiple position groups. Tight ends are a significant factor in pass catching, obviously, but blocking is perhaps their biggest responsibility.

Strange is constantly asked to play a crucial role opening holes in the run game and blocking against the blitz on pass plays. In Penn State’s Week 3 win over Auburn, Strange was a large reason in the Nittany Lions’ success on the ground, as the team compiled 245 rushing yards.

However, the Parkersburg, West Virginia, native isn’t content yet.

“I can’t say I’m happy yet. We still have a lot of improvements to do. I’m definitely appreciative of our progress, but I’m not happy,” Strange said. “We’re just starting to continue to improve as a group and find ways to get better each week.”

Strange’s commitment to the nitty gritty of the job, mostly the blocking, has been a large part of an improved Nittany Lion rushing attack, which has now registered a 100-yard rusher in back-to-back games.

“I love that. I enjoy that just as much as a touchdown,” Strange said about Nick Singleton’s 54-yard rushing touchdown. “Seeing my brother go 60 [yards], I don’t know how long it was, but I enjoy that so much. That’s why I love being a tight end.

“You get to do everything, you get to catch the ball, you get to pass protect, you get to run block, and I think that’s why tight end is the best position in football.”

