A standout performance in the White Out garnered conference honors for one Penn State star.
Linebacker Brandon Smith was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after racking up a career-high 10 tackles with six solo tackles. He also tacked on a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry on the night.
𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝟑'𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤: Brandon Smith of @PennStateFball #B1GFootball | #WeAre🗞️ https://t.co/YypmGW8nPk pic.twitter.com/HhB3bt0y1f— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 20, 2021
Smith nearly made the play of the night against the Tigers, too, as he bobbled and dropped an easy interception that very well could have gone for a touchdown.
It's the first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor for a Penn State player since Robert Windsor grabbed it in 2018.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Let’s be Frank | Offensive creativity, defensive prowess sets winning formula for Penn State football
Let’s be frank, James Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff took some gambles against Auburn on Saturday night — and they should be praised for them.