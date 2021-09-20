A standout performance in the White Out garnered conference honors for one Penn State star.

Linebacker Brandon Smith was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after racking up a career-high 10 tackles with six solo tackles. He also tacked on a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry on the night.

Smith nearly made the play of the night against the Tigers, too, as he bobbled and dropped an easy interception that very well could have gone for a touchdown.

It's the first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor for a Penn State player since Robert Windsor grabbed it in 2018.

