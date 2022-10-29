For a moment in the fourth quarter, it looked like Penn State was on its way to defeating Ohio State for just the second time in 10 years.

That was before the Nittany Lions turned the ball over twice and allowed 28 points in the final set, quieting the once-electrified Beaver Stadium student section, pointing the blame back to quarterback Sean Clifford after a hiatus of slander following last week’s White Out victory.

Is the loss all Clifford’s fault, as many fans have stated postgame? Absolutely not. Did his four turnovers hurt Penn State’s chance to pull out a win? Definitely, and James Franklin would agree.

“First half, we were able to overcome the turnovers and stay in the game and battle,” Franklin said after the 44-31 loss. “But you can't turn the ball over that many times against that type of opponent and think you're gonna be successful.”

In the first quarter, Clifford’s turnovers came in the form of back-to-back interceptions on Penn State’s first two offensive drives — one tipped by defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau into the hands of opposite defensive end Zach Harrison and the other straight into the hands of Tuimoloau.

“I thought that [Tuimoloau] and Zach Harrison had a really good day,” Clifford said. “I thought that we pass protected really well, they just made plays. “

Just as Ohio State jumped to an early 10-0 advantage, Clifford began to make plays of his own, leading two straight touchdown drives to put the Nittany Lions on top by four.

Reminiscent of his stellar performance last Saturday against Minnesota amid pregame boos, Clifford looked as if he’d put his early-game adversity to rest once and for all through the second and third quarters as well as a good portion of the fourth.

That was until things stopped working.

“I thought that we were in the game for the majority of it and then just, football, turn of events,” Clifford said. “Kind of a momentum swing, and they converted on it.”

What happened was Penn State exploded in every regard, allowing two touchdowns in just over a minute of game time — one of which came on the tail end of a Tuimoloau strip sack on Clifford, recovered by Ohio State.

On both sides of the ball, the Nittany Lions failed to find any answer for the Buckeyes who scored every time they touched the ball up until their final set of the game: victory formation en route to a 44-31 win.

Without pointing fingers, Franklin reiterated what went wrong in the final quarter of a game that once seemed his team’s to lose.

“The game starts and ends with the turnovers,” he said. “We knew this type of opponent we were going to have to be able to score points on. They’re explosive on the offensive side of the ball, they’re explosive on the defensive side of the ball.”

In terms of short-term goals, Franklin likely won’t be too upset with a 10-win season, given Penn State wins out the final four games of the regular season.

But from a long-term perspective, beating Ohio State and Michigan — or at least being competitive until the final snap — is the area the Nittany Lions have struggled in consistently over Franklin’s tenure, and it’s held them back from ever making the college football playoff.

So what separates Penn State from Big Ten teams like the Buckeyes and Wolverines, who have seemingly taken strides toward consistent contention while the Nittany Lions settle for mediocrity or below?

“I think, in a lot of ways, we've taken some steps in the right direction,” Franklin said Tuesday. “But there's still some areas that we need to get resolved.”

Those areas, which can likely be tied to administration, facility upgrades and recruiting, among others, are being “resolved” as Franklin put. A new university president, athletic director and a newly renovated football building should all help the football program in the long term.

However, when those things will translate to winning football games over powerhouse programs like Ohio State — now on a six-game win streak against Penn State — is unclear.

For Franklin and Clifford, production will evidently follow from the ground up, step by step, which is the same mentality the Nittany Lions have followed since Franklin joined the program and it’s the same mentality it will follow into Bloomington, Indiana, next weekend.

“Losses are hard. They’re hard around here in a place like Penn State where we have really high expectations and standards,” Franklin said. “But that's our job as coaches and that's their job as players, to rebound as quickly as we possibly can, get the corrections made and move on to our next opponent.”

