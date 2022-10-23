The last two weeks for Penn State have been a tale of two extremes.

Last week, Michigan clobbered the Nittany Lions in pretty much every aspect of the game, while it was the complete opposite against Minnesota a week later. One statistic sticks out above all, though — third-down conversions.

Against the Wolverines, Penn State converted only four of its 12 third-down attempts. In fact, the Nittany Lions only had one first down in the entire first half and 10 for the game.

Saturday against Minnesota was an entirely different story, as they were able to convert five of 11 third-down attempts and finished with 24 first downs on the night.

“I think the biggest thing that stood out to me in this game was third down,” James Franklin said following the 45-17 win. “We were able to get off the field on defense on third down, and we were able to stay on the field.”

Heading into the White Out, Minnesota was one of the nation’s best programs on third down, offensive and defensively. It led the entire country in third-down-conversion percentage by more than 8%, clocking in at 66.2%, and held its opponents to a 21.9% third-down-conversion rate, also the country’s best.

On Saturday, the Golden Gophers went 2-for-13 on third downs, good for 15.4%.

Most of Minnesota’s attempts were third-and-long situations as well, as Penn State held it to an average of 9.6 yards to go on third down. That’s a stark contrast from the Michigan game where the Wolverines converted on 11 of their 17 third-down attempts.

Offensively, Penn State was able to get ahead of the chains on early downs, something that was absent in Ann Arbor. The Nittany Lions averaged 6.3 yards gained on every first down, leading to manageable situations down the road.

Four of the six Penn State touchdowns occurred on first down as well, a testament to the explosive plays that Franklin stresses every week.

“The explosive play battle, we were 22% on offense, and their offense was at 14%, so we won that battle,” Franklin said. “So, overall, we played well.”

Penn State recorded 16 big plays — pass plays of 15-plus yards and run plays of 10-plus yards — in the blowout victory, including four plays that gained 30 or more yards.

The Nittany Lions will have to keep up the momentum built from this performance next week against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, who just happen to be No. 2 in third-down-conversion rate at 58%.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE