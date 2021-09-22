The national recognition from last weekend’s White Out continued on Wednesday afternoon.

The Penn State student section was awarded the Live Más Student Section of the Week for its showing against Auburn on Saturday.

IT’S OFFICIAL! Penn State has won the Live Mas Student Section of the Week!! #StudentSectionSauce pic.twitter.com/lqp182zcgw — Nittanyville (@NittanyvillePSU) September 22, 2021

The 21,000-plus who inhabit the south end zone each Saturday were awarded student section of the year in 2019 and are consistently among the top groups in the country.

The students will be back in the bleachers this Saturday as the Nittany Lions take on Villanova from Beaver Stadium.

