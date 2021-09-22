Penn State football vs. Auburn, student section

The Penn State student section cheers during Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

The national recognition from last weekend’s White Out continued on Wednesday afternoon.

The Penn State student section was awarded the Live Más Student Section of the Week for its showing against Auburn on Saturday.

The 21,000-plus who inhabit the south end zone each Saturday were awarded student section of the year in 2019 and are consistently among the top groups in the country.

The students will be back in the bleachers this Saturday as the Nittany Lions take on Villanova from Beaver Stadium.

