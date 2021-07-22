After three Penn State running backs were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday, another watch list featured a Nittany Lion.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson raked in another preseason honor, as he was named to the Fred Biletnikoff Award watch list Thursday. The award is presented annually to the top wide receiver in college football.

Dotson also saw his name added to the Maxwell Award watch list recently, annually distributed to the most outstanding player in college football, and he was selected as a Big Ten preseason honoree.

