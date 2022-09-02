Penn State’s depth at receiver was out in full force with James Franklin rotating players in, but the first couple of quarters, they all came down with a case of the drops.

The Nittany Lions had a handful of dropped passes left and right from sophomore receiver Parker Washington to veteran redshirt-junior tight end Brenton Stange.

Even when true freshman Drew Allar came in for a drive, he lofted a beautiful pass in between two defenders, but it was dropped by sophomore tight end Tyler Warren.

The drops were just one factor that went into Penn State’s close win — and near loss — over Purdue.

“We have to be more consistent,” Franklin said after the game. “You got to make plays. We dropped some big-time balls on offense, not only for Sean [Clifford] but when Drew went in there we had a chance to make plays for him.”

Warren’s catch would’ve given Penn State a big pickup that was much needed because quarterback Clifford was in the locker room dealing with cramps.

One player especially hurt from the drops was sophomore receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Lambert-Smith started off the first half shakily with a dropped slant pass over the middle of the field that would’ve given the Nittany Lions a 9-yard gain.

Then things got even worse when Clifford put it right in the bread basket for Lambert-Smith down the sideline, a pass that would’ve gone for 17 yards, but he couldn’t come down with it. The catch would’ve put Penn State in the red zone.

In 2021, Lambert-Smith didn’t have an issue raking in the ball and had the third-most receiving yards on the team. Through the first half, though, the sophomore once again had plenty of opportunities but no receptions to show for it.

Out of the halftime break, Lambert-Smith dropped another pass in the third quarter. Purdue marched 81 yards down the field to score on a King Doerue rushing touchdown.

Fifth-year senior receiver Mitchell Tinsley said, at that point, there was nothing to be said on the sideline because they went into the locker room up 21-10 and then were down 24-21 midway through the third quarter.

“We knew mistakes were going to happen in a game,” Tinsley said. “There are ups and downs, but that’s football.”

Throughout the night, being the elder statesman in the room of youngsters, Tinsley said he didn’t say much to Lambert-Smith about his drops. He said a few words to him and that was all.

Apparently, the few words were all Lambert-Smith needed. After the third-quarter drop, he had glue on his hands.

Clifford completed a couple of passes down the field to set up a 2nd and 1 on Purdue’s 29-yard-line. Out wide to Clifford’s right was Lambert-Smith and to his inside was Tinsley. Penn State caught Purdue in man coverage and ran a pick play, which left Lambert-Smith open on a slant route.

At 6-foot-1 182 pounds, Lambert-Smith took a big hit from the nickel cornerback Reese Taylor but managed to spin and stay on his feet to accelerate into the end zone.

The Nittany Lions were up 28-24, but then on the next offensive possession, Clifford threw a pick-6, and Purdue was back up 31-28.

“At the end of the day, some things didn’t go our way throughout the game, especially in that fourth quarter,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley said the receivers and the rest of the team just had to go out there and continue to execute, and that’s what set up that final drive.

With 2:22 left in the game, Penn State was marching down the field, but its momentum was stopped after a short pass didn’t pick up the first and an incompletion.

The Nittany Lions were faced with a 3rd and 2 and despite the drops, Clifford went back in the direction of Lambert-Smith.

Lambert-Smith made up for his drops by hauling in the pass for a 7-yard gain, picking up the first down that led to the go-ahead touchdown.

“KeAndre is a great player,” Tinsley said. “At the end of the day, he makes plays. That’s what he does. That’s Big play Dre.”

