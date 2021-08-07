Despite introducing its fourth offensive coordinator in as many years, Penn State and Mike Yurcich continued to grow during the offseason with experienced contributors in nearly every facet of the offense.

The wide receiver duo of Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington made significant noise under Kirk Ciarrocca in 2020, and it’s shaping up to be one of if not the best in the Big Ten in 2021.

Dotson and Washington were first and second in receiving yards and touchdowns among Penn State receivers, respectively, accounting for 1,373 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

But according to Yurcich, the wide receiver group is not where it needs to be.

None of the receivers are where Yurcich wants them to be.

That’s the key to Yurcich’s coaching.

“We're not where we need to be yet,” Yurcich said. “We're always going to have that mentality. We have to continue to improve.”

Penn State averaged 256 receiving yards per game in 2020, ranking fourth in the Big Ten behind Purdue, Maryland and Ohio State.

Furthermore, the Nittany Lions racked up a conference-best 2,304 total yards through the air.

Returning its top two receivers in Dotson and Washington gives Penn State a solid base to improve upon after the change at offensive coordinator.

Yurcich brings a fast-paced scheme that uses the entire field, forcing defenses to cover the “whole 53 and a third,” according to James Franklin.

Dotson, along with many of the players on the offensive side of the ball, has bought into the new playbook.

But the senior agreed with Yurcich that the receiving core isn’t at its end goal.

“We see ourselves as one of the best offenses in the country,” Dotson said. “We aren’t there right now, but we’re grinding every day to get there. With a lot of hard work every day in practice, I feel like we can get there.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

With one season under his belt alongside Dotson, Washington is stepping into a leadership role of his own, and that means trusting the process in the receiver room.

“We just want to take it one day at a time, just keep going with the process,” Washington said. “We’re working our hardest, coming together as a unit and being the best versions of ourselves.”

Continuing to improve each week even when the season commences is a huge focus for Yurcich — no matter what the game results or statistics are each week.

Whether a game ends in a win or loss, Yurcich wants no complacency among the wide receivers, and he said he won’t allow them to be satisfied with resting on their laurels.

“Regardless of what last practice was, regardless of what last game's result was, there has to be an attitude of relentless pursuit to get better and to improve,” Yurcich said. “It’s a very humbling game. Once you think you’ve arrived and once you think ‘Hey he’s good. He’s where we need him to be,’ you’re going to get caught from behind.”

In order to avoid satisfaction, Yurcich said he will continue to drive home the importance of having an attitude focused on improvement — improvement in training camp, on the fly during games and in practice during the fall.

Dotson, Washington and the rest of the wide receivers know expectations are high ahead of the 2021 season, which is why they continue to grind in practice and push each other to be better.

Yurcich does the same by emphasizing that complacency has no place in their minds while supporting their growth leading up to the opener against Wisconsin.

“We’re going to continue to drive our fundamentals, our skill set, our mental approach… It’s everything,” Yurcich said. “It takes a village. We have that support around these players, and we have to continue to have that attitude and work.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE