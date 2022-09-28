When wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State this offseason, it was likely he’d find a major role within the team’s offense.

Even with the departure of current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps hasn’t skipped a beat, and neither has Tinsley, who’s become more acclimated with the program each week.

“They’ve really helped me learn the offense,” Tinsley said Wednesday. “It hasn’t been a big problem or anything like that.”

While it sounds like learning Penn State’s playbook has been a relatively smooth transition, it’s hard to deny how different Mike Yurcich’s offensive system is compared to the one Tinsley was a part of at Western Kentucky last season.

The Hilltoppers threw the football more than any team in the country in 2021 with the exception of Mississippi State en route to a 1,402-receiving yard, 14-touchdown year from Tinsley.

With the emergence of Penn State’s run game in 2022, it’s made for a much more balanced offense, which in turn has limited the targets Tinsley receives each game.

But he doesn’t seem to mind the difference in scheme.

“At the end of the day, I just want to help my team win,” Tinsley said. “I came to this level to prove that I can play at the Power Five level, so whatever targets or whatever I get, I'm going to take advantage of my opportunities.”

Those opportunities, while fewer than what he received a season ago, have proved to be fruitful for Tinsley, who currently leads the Nittany Lions with 17 receptions and is tied with Brenton Strange for the lead with three receiving touchdowns.

For Tinsley, Power Five football hasn’t been all too different from what he played against at Western Kentucky, with some on-field exceptions.

“I feel like people make the Power Five/Group of Five thing too big,” Tinsley said. “I will say, though, the big difference is probably the trenches, the O-line and the D-line.

“As far as the skill positions, I mean, it's a skill position. You have to be skilled, you have to know what you're doing.”

Off the field, however, Tinsley said there’s no comparison.

“The fan base is like something that I’ve never been a part of, as far as how connected they are,” Tinsley said. “Even before you even get in the stadium, the atmosphere of walking into the stadium is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Western Kentucky’s Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium holds 22,000 people, while Beaver Stadium holds 107,000.

Despite the size difference, Tinsley has caught a touchdown in both of Penn State’s home games this year, most recently opening the scoring against Central Michigan last Saturday.

“It’s a cool experience for sure,” Tinsley said. “Seeing 106, 107,000 people in there, it's definitely a different atmosphere than what I've been a part of. It’s exciting.”

