One of Penn State’s top receivers is officially turning pro and has his next steps planned.

After completing his college eligibility, Mitchell Tinsley is headed to the NFL Draft and told reporters postgame that he has already accepted an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

🌹 From the Concrete pic.twitter.com/CcX1J26qoQ — Mitchell Tinsley (@MitchTinsley15) January 4, 2023

“That’s next,” Tinsley said, “and then also just grinding, going to train over the next couple months.”

Tinsley, who transferred to the Nittany Lions after a three-year standout career at Western Kentucky, hauled in 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his lone season in Happy Valley.

