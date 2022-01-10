Penn State could be losing the services of a reserve wide receiver.

Redshirt senior Justin Weller announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Monday with one year of eligibility remaining.

Thank you to everyone at Penn State. These last 5 years have been unforgettable. With 1 year of eligibility left, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Link to highlights in my bio and here. https://t.co/5ZtWm6z2xS pic.twitter.com/390rlLxfrn — Justin Weller (@JustinWeller6) January 10, 2022

Weller has appeared in 12 career games with nine coming in the 2021 season. He has just one career catch for 10 yards.

The 6-foot, 198-pound receiver was a 2-star prospect out of high school.

