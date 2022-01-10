Penn State football spring practice, Hardy (Friday)

Penn State could be losing the services of a reserve wide receiver.

Redshirt senior Justin Weller announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Monday with one year of eligibility remaining.

Weller has appeared in 12 career games with nine coming in the 2021 season. He has just one career catch for 10 yards.

The 6-foot, 198-pound receiver was a 2-star prospect out of high school.

