Penn State Football vs. Maryland

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) celebrates his touchdown during Penn State football's game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

 Ella Castronuovo | The Daily Collegian

Following a record-setting performance at Maryland, Jahan Dotson received numerous weekly honors.

Dotson was tabbed as the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Purdue's Aidan O'Connell. He was also named the Reese's Senior Bowl's Offensive Player of the Week.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native scored three touchdowns against the Terrapins and finished the game with 242 receiving yards, setting the program record for receiving yards in a single game.

