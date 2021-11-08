Following a record-setting performance at Maryland, Jahan Dotson received numerous weekly honors.

Dotson was tabbed as the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Purdue's Aidan O'Connell. He was also named the Reese's Senior Bowl's Offensive Player of the Week.

Week 10's Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Jahan Dotson of @PennStateFball ◽ Recorded career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (242), while catching 3 TD passes in a 31-14 win at MD◽ Set a new PSU record for single-game receiving yards🗞️ https://t.co/UcTgpVOg30 pic.twitter.com/h1GfwbzhRJ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 8, 2021

.@H55ZY is our Offensive Player of the Week for the @PennStateFball win over Maryland. Jahan Dotson reeled in 11 catches for 242 yards and 3 TD setting a record for the most receiving yards in a single game at Penn State. #WeAre #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/YK58fgFLyZ — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 8, 2021

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native scored three touchdowns against the Terrapins and finished the game with 242 receiving yards, setting the program record for receiving yards in a single game.

