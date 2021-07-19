Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson received some national recognition Monday morning.

Dotson was added to the Maxwell Award watch list, an award that goes to the most outstanding college football player for each season.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native had himself a big 2020 season, leading the Big Ten in receiving yards with 884 in nine games.

Now, the senior wideout will be tasked with helping the Nittany Lions bounce back in 2021 after a subpar 4-5 season for James Franklin’s team last year.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 SEE IT: Former Penn State football linebacker Micah Parsons buys house for his mother Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons used his big NFL payday to give back to his mom.