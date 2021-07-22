Another preseason award list, another honor for a Penn State player.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was tabbed as a preseason honoree for the Big Ten East Division. A media panel selects 10 representatives — five from each division — each year.

Dotson was the sole representative from the Nittany Lions. Ohio State landed three players on the list in Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Thayer Munford, and Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. rounded out the group.

