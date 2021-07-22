Another preseason award list, another honor for a Penn State player.
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was tabbed as a preseason honoree for the Big Ten East Division. A media panel selects 10 representatives — five from each division — each year.
#𝐁𝟏𝐆𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐬🏈 Michael Penix Jr., @IndianaFootball🏈 Thayer Munford, @OhioStateFB🏈 Chris Olave, @OhioStateFB🏈 Garrett Wilson, @OhioStateFB🏈 Jahan Dotson, @PennStateFball📰 https://t.co/6v7YSrvmm1 pic.twitter.com/fNFen4sDOD— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 22, 2021
Dotson was the sole representative from the Nittany Lions. Ohio State landed three players on the list in Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Thayer Munford, and Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. rounded out the group.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State's 2021 home game themes were announced Thursday morning, including a flurry of re…