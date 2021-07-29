Buffalo, Jahan Dotson (5)

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Buffalo at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Penn State defeated Buffalo 45-13.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson received more preseason recognition on Thursday morning.

Dotson was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, an honor that goes to the most versatile player in college football each season.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native is coming off of a successful 2020 campaign in which he led the Big Ten in receiving yards with 884 and touchdowns with eight in nine games.

The senior wideout also returned kicks last year and saw some success at that spot as well.

Dotson is one of eight Big Ten players on the 57-man watch list.

