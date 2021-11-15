You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football wide receiver Jahan Dotson garners semifinalist nomination for Biletnikoff Award

Penn State football vs. Michigan, Dotson (5)

Wide receiver jahan Dotson (5) carries the ball during Penn State football's Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Lily LaRegina

The national recognition for Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson continues.

Dotson has been named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, given annually to the best overall receiver in college football.

Dotson has been the most impactful player for Penn State’s offense this season, going for 993 yards on 80 receptions with 10 total touchdowns.

He's the first player in Big Ten history to have those numbers through 10 games.

