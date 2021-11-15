Penn State football wide receiver Jahan Dotson garners semifinalist nomination for Biletnikoff Award

The national recognition for Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson continues.

Dotson has been named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, given annually to the best overall receiver in college football.

Congratulations to Jahan Dotson @H55ZY on being named a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist! The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver at any position @GoPSUsports @PennStateFball #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/ELAYUNVjxh — Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) November 15, 2021

Dotson has been the most impactful player for Penn State’s offense this season, going for 993 yards on 80 receptions with 10 total touchdowns.

He's the first player in Big Ten history to have those numbers through 10 games.

