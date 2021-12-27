You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football wide receiver Jahan Dotson declares for NFL Draft, opts out of Outback Bowl

Penn State football vs. Auburn, Dotson (5)

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) points to the student section after the Alma Mater following Penn State football’s victory over Auburn in their White Out game at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

Jahan Dotson’s time in a Penn State uniform is officially over.

Dotson declared for the NFL Draft on Monday via Twitter. He will opt out of the Outback Bowl against Arkansas.

Penn State’s No. 1 wideout has been the most impactful offensive player for the Nittany Lions this season, going for 1,182 receiving yards on 91 receptions with 12 touchdowns.

He was additionally named a third-team All-American and a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist on top of a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media.

Dotson’s final year in Happy Valley was a historic one, moving him up the ranks of a number of all-time Penn State receiving categories. He ends his career third with 23 receiving touchdowns, fourth with 2,620 receiving yards and fourth with 175 receptions. He’s also second all-time at Penn State with 10 100-yard receiving performances.

Dotson set the single game receiving mark for the Nittany Lions against Maryland this season when he racked up 242 yards against the Terrapins.

