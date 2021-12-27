Penn State football wide receiver Jahan Dotson declares for NFL Draft, opts out of Outback Bowl

Jahan Dotson’s time in a Penn State uniform is officially over.
Dotson declared for the NFL Draft on Monday via Twitter. He will opt out of the Outback Bowl against Arkansas.
I used to only dream in my sleep …Thank you Nittany Nation for helping my dreams come true !Love 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1ilEtBQZYG— Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) December 27, 2021
Penn State’s No. 1 wideout has been the most impactful offensive player for the Nittany Lions this season, going for 1,182 receiving yards on 91 receptions with 12 touchdowns.
He was additionally named a third-team All-American and a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist on top of a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media.
Dotson’s final year in Happy Valley was a historic one, moving him up the ranks of a number of all-time Penn State receiving categories. He ends his career third with 23 receiving touchdowns, fourth with 2,620 receiving yards and fourth with 175 receptions. He’s also second all-time at Penn State with 10 100-yard receiving performances.
Dotson set the single game receiving mark for the Nittany Lions against Maryland this season when he racked up 242 yards against the Terrapins.
