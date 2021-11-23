Penn State football wide receiver Jahan Dotson accepts invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

There’s yet another Penn State senior confirmed for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson officially accepted his invite Tuesday night, announced by the bowl via Twitter. He joins teammates Jesse Luketa, Jaquan Brisker and Arnold Ebiketie for the annual showcase.

Dotson is second in the Big Ten with 1,045 receiving yards this season and third with 10 receiving touchdowns.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native is listed as a senior, but he technically has the opportunity to return to Penn State next season. However, he seemed to imply after Saturday’s win over Rutgers that it would be his last action in Beaver Stadium.

