centerpiece

Penn State football wide receiver Jahan Dotson 1 of 15 semifinalists for Walter Camp Award

Penn State Football vs. Maryland

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) makes a catch during Penn State football's game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

 Will Aguirre | The Daily Collegian

Less than a week removed from breaking the program record for single-game receiving yards and being named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is in some more elite company.

The senior was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. He’s also the only wide receiver on the list.

The award is voted on by 130 FBS coaches and sports information directors, and there will be a set of five finalists announced on Dec. 2.

The winner will be presented with the award on Dec. 9 as part of ESPN’s College Football Awards Show.

