Blue-White Daniel George (11)

Wide receiver Daniel George (11) is tackled by cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Lily LaRegina

A Penn State wide receiver has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt junior Daniel George will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Soon into his college career with the Nittany Lions, the future looked bright for George, who tallied 112 receiving yards and a touchdown across just three games in his 2018, true-freshman season.

A majority of these yards came on a 95-yard, fourth quarter touchdown reception against Kent State — tied for the longest reception in the FBS that season.

George, however, couldn’t build on his brief freshman year production, unable to notch in over nine receptions in a given season through his time in Happy Valley.

This past season, George appeared in 11 games but didn’t tally a reception.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags