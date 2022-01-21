A Penn State wide receiver has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt junior Daniel George will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Soon into his college career with the Nittany Lions, the future looked bright for George, who tallied 112 receiving yards and a touchdown across just three games in his 2018, true-freshman season.

A majority of these yards came on a 95-yard, fourth quarter touchdown reception against Kent State — tied for the longest reception in the FBS that season.

George, however, couldn’t build on his brief freshman year production, unable to notch in over nine receptions in a given season through his time in Happy Valley.

This past season, George appeared in 11 games but didn’t tally a reception.

