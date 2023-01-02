PASADENA, Calif. — It’d been six years since Penn State’s last trip to the Rose Bowl, a game that shifted the program on an upward trajectory despite the loss, only to return after ups and downs on the tail end of a combined 11-11 record over its previous two seasons.

On Monday night, the Nittany Lions officially returned to national relevance and boosted momentum ahead of a 2023 season with loads of expectations, defeating Utah 35-21 in the Granddaddy of Them All.

After two quiet offensive drives by both teams to start, it looked as if this year’s game wouldn’t be quite the shootout many had expected it would.

That was until the Nittany Lions got the ball back for a third time, thanks to a beautiful Kalen King interception, and let Nick Singleton do his job, finding the endzone out of the T formation to cap off a 12-play, 82-yard drive.

The Utes then snapped right back behind the elusive play of quarterback Cam Rising — prior to his game-ending third quarter injury — who found tight end Thomas Yassmin in the end zone for a 1-yard score to even things up before Sean Clifford led Penn State on a drive of its own to retain the lead.

As the second half neared a close, Utah found the endzone once more to even the score at 14, as it stayed until the first half’s conclusion.

With a tied game, Singleton returned to the spotlight, doing his best Ki-Jana Carter impersonation en route to an 87-yard touchdown rush to put the Nittany Lions back on top. He topped 1,000 rushing yards on the season with the long run.

As Rising headed to the locker room with an injury, in came backup Bryson Barnes, who did his best to make up for the loss of his predecessor but couldn’t provide the same spark.

Three-and-out after three-and-out for Utah, and Clifford kept delivering, first hitting KeAndre Lambert-Smith for an 88-yard touchdown then leading the offense on a five-play, 47-yard drive that ended in a 1-yard Kaytron Allen touchdown. The 88-yard pass to Lambert-Smith was the longest passing play in Rose Bowl history.

In his final college game, one that puts a positive note on an up-and-down, six-year career, Clifford completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

Over half of Clifford’s passing yards came via Lambert-Smith and Mitchell Tinsley, who tallied 124 and 49 yards, respectively, and each found the end zone.

Singleton led the way on the ground, taking seven attempts for 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

With five sacks, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions, Penn State’s defense was strong, led by dominant showings by safety Ji’Ayir Brown, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and defensive end Chop Robinson.

Monday marks the Nittany Lions’ first Rose Bowl victory since 1995 and its fifth appearance overall.

