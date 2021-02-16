Indiana, James Franklin
Another Penn State player has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

This time, it's offensive lineman Justin Kopko, who spent just two years in the Nittany Lion program.

A Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, native, Kopko saw no action in his two seasons in Happy Valley after coming in as a walk-on in 2019.

The offensive lineman will have four years left of college eligibility.

