Another Penn State player has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

This time, it's offensive lineman Justin Kopko, who spent just two years in the Nittany Lion program.

First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Franklin and the whole Penn State staff for giving me an opportunity . At this time I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/sMKJ5NlUgW — Justin Kopko (@jkop75) February 16, 2021

A Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, native, Kopko saw no action in his two seasons in Happy Valley after coming in as a walk-on in 2019.

The offensive lineman will have four years left of college eligibility.

