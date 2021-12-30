Penn State football using Outback Bowl to finish on high note, springboard into 2022 season

For some, a bowl game can serve as the exclamation point to a given season. For others, it serves a greater purpose — springboarding to a strong start for the next season.

After numerous opt outs, Penn State is bringing a different product to Raymond James Stadium than it has shown up with in other games this season.

Key players and locker-room leaders like Jahan Dotson, Jaquan Brisker and Brandon Smith are no longer with the program, so younger, less experienced guys are being forced to step into their shoes.

Without Dotson, Sean Clifford’s No. 1 receiver for two seasons, a new receiver is stepping into the spotlight and is expected to take over Dotson’s role in 2022: Parker Washington.

“This bowl prep we had, he made a lot of plays,” Clifford said.

Having become known for his explosive and unique catching ability, with one-handed grabs and highlight-reel plays, Dotson is no easy receiver to replace.

However, Clifford said all Dotson does well, Washington “does the same thing.”

While Washington may be making plays on the field, he’s stepping into an important role off the field as well in becoming a leader.

“I was out there at pre-practice, and Parker was joking around, had the whole receiver group out there,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said Thursday. “I think I heard him speak more in pre-practice than I think I did my whole my whole year with him.”

While Washington may step into a new role against Arkansas on Saturday and beyond, his on-field talents have become clear over each of the past two seasons.

With six players so far opted out of the bowl game, new, lesser-known players will be forced to play extended roles on Saturday, including a new starting left tackle, Olu Fashanu, who will step in after Rasheed Walker was spotted on crutches.

“Olu’s gonna be a special player here,” starting offensive guard Juice Scruggs said. “You guys might not see it yet because he hasn't had that much time on the field, but when he gets out there, he's gonna show everybody what he can do and what he's capable of.”

For Fashanu, who was supposed to start against Rutgers earlier in the season had an injury not sidelined him, the sky seems to be the limit in his game, but there’s just one issue Yurcich and the rest of the coaching staff hope to work out.

“He's got all the strength in the world, right, and he's athletic enough to be productive for us,” Yurcich said. “He has to get confident and he has to trust himself.”

Prior to any starting debut, Yurcich said he expects some nerves from the redshirt freshman, but should get into the “flow of the game.”

“Once all the nerves go away, then you just got to go execute,” Yurcich said. “But we expect him to play extremely well.”

While winning on Saturday alone would likely be an exciting feat for Penn State, there are struggles within the game that the team would love to fix before closing out the 2021 season.

The most notable struggle likely comes in the run game, with no Nittany Lion running back having achieved a 100-yard rushing game this season.

Whether the blame is on the backs, the offensive line, coaching, or a combination of the three, it’s clear things in the backfield need to improve for next season.

“We've been struggling a lot this year with the run game,” Scruggs said. “Going out on top would mean something.”

While the running back room has been a struggle throughout the season, Scruggs said he’s only seen the group put in more work ahead of the Outback Bowl.

“They come out, and they work every day,” Scruggs said. “[When] I’m taking a break real quick, I’ll see them, they’re doing jump cuts and all that, just working.”

Whether the bowl game will serve as a conclusion to 2021 or a fresh start to 2022, a win is a win.

“We want to finish off the season strong and do it right,” Scruggs said. “But we also want to get momentum for next year… that’s what bowl games are for.”

